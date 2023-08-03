First Citizens BancShares Inc. stock was up 2.4% on Thursday after the Raleigh, N.C.-based lender’s profit nearly tripled, beating Wall Street expectations, with a boost from its high-profile acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Banking: First Citizens BancShares Q2 profit boosted by addition of Silicon Valley Bank - August 3, 2023
- Economic Report: Jobless claims inch up to 227,000, but show no sign of rising layoffs - August 3, 2023
- The Ratings Game: PayPal takes some steps forward, but here’s what’s holding the stock back - August 3, 2023