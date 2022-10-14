Shares of banking software maker Temenos tumbled 20% in Swiss trade after the company warned late Thursday that earnings before interest and tax would decline by about 25% on the year with flat software licensing growth, vs. previous guidance of EBIT growth between 9% and 11% on software licensing growth between 16% and 18%. CEO Max Chuard said there were banks delaying signing decisions in the last weeks of the quarter due to uncertainties from the macro environment. Its third-quarter EBIT fell 53% on an 8% drop in revenue.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

