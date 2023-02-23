New charges were added against Sam Bankman-Fried, according to a superseding indictment filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday. The U.S. alleges Bankman-Fried perpetrated a multi-billion-dollar fraud to access and steal FTX customer deposits without detection. The charges also include making illegal political donations.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

