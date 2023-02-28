Nishad Singh, co-founder and former head of engineering at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, pleaded guilty to six criminal charges, including conspiring to commit securities and commodities fraud on Tuesday, according to several media reports. Singh has also agreed to cooperate against his former boss Sam Bankman-Fried, former chief at FTX, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. “I’m unbelievably sorry for my role in all of this and the harm that it has caused,” Singh told U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in a hearing Tuesday, according to the report. Bankman-Fried, who was charged with eight criminal accounts, including securities fraud in December, and hit with four additional charges last week, remains confined to his parents’ home on a $250 million bond. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

