Banks and oil companies weigh on FTSE 100 as investors pause ahead of U.S. holiday

Stocks in London fall, keeping in step with losses for global markets, with major oil companies and bank stocks leading the way lower. And U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced spending plans to help the country tackle economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
