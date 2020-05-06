Banks are facing huge credit losses as their customers suffer through the coronavirus pandemic, S&P warns

S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on 13 U.S. banks to negative from stable and said the coronavirus pandemic will hit hardest those most exposed to industries such as commercial real estate and consumer lending that are already being slammed by virus-driven stress.
