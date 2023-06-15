Bank of America Corp. BAC, Citigroup Inc. C and Wells Fargo & Co. WFC reported drops in uninsured deposits as of March 31 as part of an overall sequential decline of 7.8% or $597.49 billion in uninsured deposits by all U.S. banks as of the end of the first quarter, S&P Global Inc. said in a research note published Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM reported a 1.9% increase in uninsured deposits. S&P said the overall drop of 7.8% marked the largest quarter-over-quarter drop in uninsured deposits amid greater focus on them in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. All told, banks reported $7.118 trillion in uninsured deposits at the end of the quarter, down from $7.716 trillion at Dec. 31 and also down from $8.398 trillion in the year-ago first quarter. Uninsured deposits comprised 42.2% of total deposits minus exclusions as of March 31, compared to 44.9% of total deposits at Dec. 31 and 47% of total deposits, in the year-ago period. S&P said uninsured deposits have been dropping since the first quarter of 2022, by both the dollar amounts of uninsured deposits and the percentage of total deposits. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

