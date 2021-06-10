Banks will have to set aside capital equal to bitcoin assets under BIS proposal

Banks will need to set aside capital for their exposure to cryptocurrencies under a proposal put forward on Thursday by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. “While banks’ exposures to cryptoassets are currently limited, the continued growth and innovation in cryptoassets and related services, coupled with the heightened interest of some banks, could increase global financial stability concerns and risks to the banking system in the absence of a specified prudential treatment. The BIS said “group 1” cryptoassets, like stablecoins, would be assigned a smaller risk weighting that’s in line with assets like stocks than “group 2” cryptoassets like bitcoin , which would be assigned a risk weight of 1,250%. A $100 exposure to these group 2 cryptoassets would require minimum capital of $100, under the BIS proposal.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story