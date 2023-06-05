Barnes Group Inc. B on Monday announced plans to buy Motherwell, U.K.-based component maker MB Aerospace in a deal valued at about $740 million. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. The deal is expected to generate about $330 million of revenue in 2023. Barnes Group stock is up 2% so far in 2023, compared to an 11.5% gain by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

