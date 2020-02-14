Barr reportedly taps outside prosecutor to review Mueller case against Flynn: N.Y. Times

Attorney General William Barr has named an outside prosecutor to pore over the criminal case against Michael Flynn, the retired Army lieutenant general who served as President Donald Trump’s first national-security adviser after playing a prominent role in the 2016 campaign, the New York Times reports. Flynn entered a guilty plea to the charge of lying to investigators with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller. With sentencing pending, Flynn has sought to withdraw his plea. The call for a review of the Flynn case comes just two days after four federal prosecutors publicly removed themselves from the case against Roger Stone, apparently over the withdrawal by the Justice Department of a court filing seeking a seven- to nine-year prison term for the longtime Trump political adviser. Trump on Thursday credited Barr with having intervened in the Stone sentencing.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story