Barrick Gold Corp. GOLDCA:ABX said Wednesday it authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $C1 billion ($750 million) over the next 12 months. The company repurchased C$424 million shares in 2022. Barrick Gold stock is up 3.7% in 2023 compared to a rise of 14.3% by the Nasdaq. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Michael Burry and David Tepper snapped up Alibaba during the fourth quarter - February 15, 2023
- Need to Know: By one measure, these are the most speculative stocks this year - February 15, 2023
- Bond Report: Treasury yields dip as traders eye retail sales report - February 15, 2023