Barrick Gold Corp. GOLDCA:ABX said Wednesday it authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $C1 billion ($750 million) over the next 12 months. The company repurchased C$424 million shares in 2022. Barrick Gold stock is up 3.7% in 2023 compared to a rise of 14.3% by the Nasdaq. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story