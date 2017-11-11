Barron’s: Here’s why investors look too complacent about the Powell Fed

Investors appear confident that the status quo of ever-so-slow monetary tightening will continue at the Federal Reserve when Jerome Powell takes over from Janet Yellen in February. But some observers see complacency in that stance.
