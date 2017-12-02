The alpine country’s shares are changing hands below their typical premium, the Swiss franc appears poised to slide further against the euro, and earnings growth looks good.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Barron’s: Opportunity flows when it comes to Swiss stocks - December 2, 2017
- Market Snapshot: Flynn who? For the stock market, it’s all about tax cuts and the Santa rally - December 2, 2017
- : Shouting ‘pay your taxes,’ activists occupy Apple retail stores across France - December 2, 2017