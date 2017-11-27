Barron’s: ‘Stars align’ for a container shipping boom — and this one stock in particular

The container shipping industry, often dubbed the lifeblood of our planet’s economy, just might be enjoying its best conditions in nearly a decade — and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd AG looks like a promising way to play the revival.
