Barstool Sports Inc., the irreverent and sometimes controversial sports-oriented media company, is moving its headquarters to the booming Fulton Market area just west of the Chicago Loop, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Barstool was founded in suburban Boston and has been based in Manhattan since 2016. It was acquired this year by Penn Entertainment Inc. PENN, which owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and slot-machine and related gambling operations. Barstool-branded sports bars have opened in recent years with locations in Chicago, Philadelphia and the Phoenix area, as has a Barstool sportsbook, which is legally operational in 15 states, including Illinois, according to Variety. Barstool has 641 employees, the careers site Zippia indicates. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

