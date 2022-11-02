Bath & Body Works Inc. said Wednesday that it named Gina Boswell as its chief executive officer, effective Dec. 1, and has been voted onto the personal care and home fragrance retailer’s board of directors. Boswell will succeed Sarah Nash, who has been interim CEO since May 2022. Nash was named interim CEO after the previous CEO Andrew Meslow stepped down for health reasons. With more than 30 years of experience, Boswell has held beauty and personal care leadership roles at companies including Unilever , Alberto Culver and Estee Lauder Cos. . The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has plunged 51.1% year to date while the S&P 500 has shed 19.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

