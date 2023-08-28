Bath & Body Works Inc. BBWI said Monday that it is looking to hire 30,000 seasonal sales associates for the holidays, with applications going live on Aug. 29. the home fragrance and personal care products company said sales associates will have until Oct. 29 to apply for the seasonal positions. the company said it is also looking to hire around 2,500 employees for its four distribution centers in Ohio, with wages ranging from $18.25 to $23.50 an hour. The company said there will be opportunities for some seasonal employees to transition to longer-term employees. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has lost 5.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 4.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

