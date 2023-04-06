Bath & Body Works Inc. BBWI said Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Wendy Arlin is stepping down on July 29 and it has started to search for a successor. The company, which was spun out of L Brands in 2021, named Thilina Gunasinghe chief digital and technology officer, effective April 17. The executive was most recently global vice president and chief technology architect and data officer at McDonald’s Corp. MCD. The company is also searching for a chief customer officer, after creating that new role. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

