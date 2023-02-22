Bausch + Lomb Corp. BLCO said Wednesday it had a loss of $1 million, or breakeven on a per-share basis, for the fourth quarter, after earnings of $51 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. The company, which went public in May when it was spun out of Bausch Health, said adjusted per-share earnings came to 23 cents, a penny ahead of the 22 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue fell to $996 million from $1.001 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $967 million FactSet consensus. Chief Executive Joseph Papa, who is stepping down from his role in March to be replaced by Brent Saunders, who headed the former Bausch & Lomb from 2010 to 2013, said revenue was boosted by growth at all three business segments of vision care, surgical ophthalmic and pharmaceuticals on an organic basis, meaning constant currency. The stock was not yet active premarket, but has gained 19% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPXhas gained 4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story