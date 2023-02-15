Bausch + Lomb Corp. BLCO said Wednesday it has named Brent Saunders as chief executive and chair effective March 6. Saunders, who will return to the company he headed from 2010 to 2013, will replace Joseph Papa, who is stepping down. Thomas Ross will become lead independent director, the company said in a statement. Saunders has also done stints at Schering-Plough, Forest Laboratories, Actavis plc, Allergan plc and The Beauty Health Co., in a career that has spanned more than 25 years of leadership. He will continue to hold the post of chairman of The Beauty Health Co. SKIN. The stock rallied 6.5% premarket and has gained 9.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

