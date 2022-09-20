: Bavarian Nordic shares jump after reaching monkeypox vaccine deal extension with Canada

Shares of DK:BAVA jumped 11% as the drugmaker said it signed a contract amendment with Public Health Canada that’s valued at up to $434 million over ten years. Under the new contract amendment, the majority of the confirmed order for Imvamune will be delivered in 2023, Bavarian Nordic said. Imavune, known as Jynneos in the U.S., is the only smallpox vaccine authorized for use against monkeypox.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

