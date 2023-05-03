Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s BBBY stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq COMP at market open Wednesday. The troubled home goods retailer and sometime meme stock filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in April after a troubled couple of years marked by strategic missteps, cash burn, challenging underlying business trends and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nasdaq informed the company that its stock would be suspended at the opening of business on May 3. The stock ended Tuesday’s session down 27.1% on volume of 192.2 million shares, above its 65-day average of 129.9 million shares. Bed Bath & Beyond’s share price is down 11.5% premarket, at 6.7 cents.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

