Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock BBBY slid 6% in premarket trade Tuesday, a week after it announced the closure of almost 130 stores as it attempts to resolve its financial woes. The company announced the closures, along with third-quarter results that missed analysts’ top- and bottom-line estimates, just days after it said it may need to declare bankruptcy. “Bed Bath & Beyond remains one of the weakest names within our coverage, with traffic declining 14.9% year-over-year,” wrote KeyBanc analysts in a note to clients on Tuesday. Meanwhile, investor Ryan Cohen, who has invested in meme stocks including GameStop Corp. GME and Bed Bath & Beyond, has built a stake in Alibaba BABA, according to a Wall Street Journal report and is pushing the Chinese e-commerce giant to boost its stock buyback program. The retail investors who followed Cohen in his meme stock adventures, are not expected to follow him into Alibaba. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

