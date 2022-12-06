Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has further extended its previously announced offers to exchange any and all of its outstanding senior notes. Each of the exchange offers and consent solicitations, which were previously scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on Dec. 5, has been extended until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on Dec. 19, the home goods retailer and meme stock darling said, in a statement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

