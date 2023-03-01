Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY announced Wednesday that it made the interest payments on senior notes that were due Feb. 1. The home goods retailer’s stock fell 1.4% in premarket trading, after plunging 50.0% in February to record its second worst monthly performance since going public in 1992. The company said that holders of the 3.749% senior notes due 2024, the 4.915% senior notes due 2034 and the 5.165% senior note due 2044 as of the special record date of Feb. 27, as previously reported, received the interest payments due Feb. 1 on Feb. 28. Shares of the company, which has been under the threat of bankruptcy, have plummeted 91.5% over the past 12 months while the S&P 500 SPX has slipped 7.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story