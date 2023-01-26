Ailing home-goods retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY on Thursday said it had appointed Carol Flaton as a director of its board. The company said in a filing that she qualifies as an independent director. The decision took hold on Jan. 24. She will receive compensation equal to $30,000 per month. Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to a request for more information. The retailer disclosed the decision on the appointment shortly after it said it was in default on loans that have been called in, sending its shares 22% lower. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

