Bed Bath & Beyond shares rocket 25% in afternoon trade as Reddit crowd cheer it on

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares rocketed 25% in afternoon trade Monday, putting them on track for 13 gains in 14 sessions, as the Reddit crowd that made it a meme stock again embraced it. Volume of 127 million shares traded was more than eight times the 65-day average of 15 million shares traded in a single day. The stock has been on a tear with no real news driving the move, but participants on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum were celebrating the gains. The stock has gained about 9% in the year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 , which is down 10%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

