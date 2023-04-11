Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY stock rose more than 3% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said in a filing it had sold as of Monday about 100.1 million shares for about $48.5 million of net proceeds under an agreement with sales agent B. Riley Securities first announced in March and tweaked Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond may offer and sell up to $300 million worth of shares under the program. The stock ended the regular trading day up nearly 6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

