Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY has amended its equity offering deal that was announced last month. On Tuesday the home goods retailer announced that it is temporarily adjusting the Price Failure threshold for the offering to $1 until April 3. The company’s stock rose 0.9% before market open. Bed Bath & Beyond also increased the Threshold Share Amount referenced in the Price Failure definition to 24,739. The amendment will further facilitate up to $100 million of additional funding in April 2023, for a cumulative total of $460 million to date, according to Bed Bath & Beyond.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

