Bed Bath & Beyond to launch six private-label brands in the first six months of the fiscal year

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said Wednesday that it will launch six private-label brands in the first six months of the home goods retailer’s fiscal year. In total, the company plans to launch at least eight private labels for the year. Bed Bath & Beyond is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on April 14. The first of these brands is expected to launch ahead of the back-to-college and holiday seasons. The company expects private-label sales penetration to grow to 30% in three years from 10% currently, and owned brands would improve gross margins. Bed Bath & Beyond stock was up 4% in Wednesday trading, and has soared 191% over the last year. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 27.7% for the last 12 months.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story