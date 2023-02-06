Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s stock spiked as much as 120% Monday even as the retailer indicated it has missed payments to debt holders and could file for bankruptcy. More than 183 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond so far have swapped hands, vs. normal activity of about 37 million shares. Bed Bath & Beyond shares, which were momentarily paused in trading before resuming, have catapulted 129% this year. The broader S&P 500 index is up 7% in 2023.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

