Netflix for $12.99, Disney+ for $70 a year, Hulu with no ads for $11.99, and add on HBO for $14.99… wait, how much is this all costing? Welcome to the next phase of the streaming wars.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Before you sign up for Disney+, this calculator adds up the ‘true’ cost of your streaming services - November 13, 2019
- The Moneyist: I want to treat my friends to dinner, but they keep spoiling my fun - November 13, 2019
- Capitol Report: Taylor offers new details about Trump and Ukraine in public impeachment testimony - November 13, 2019