The ‘megastudy’ was published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Shares of Chinese EV makers rise after upbeat January deliveries - February 3, 2022
- : Behavioral scientists tried to get 690,000 pharmacy customers vaccinated. One friendly, if persistent, ‘nudge’ proved persuasive - February 3, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Airlines to bypass New Zealand even as border reopens, Auckland airport says - February 3, 2022