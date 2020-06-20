Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Authorities in China appeared to be winning their battle against a new outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing on Saturday, but in parts of the Americas the pandemic raged unabated. Brazil surpassed one million confirmed infections, second only to the United States.
