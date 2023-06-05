Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. BLPH plummeted 83% toward a record one-day decline, after the biotherapeutics company said its lung-disease treatment failed to meet its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 “Rebuild” study. The company said its INOpulse for the treatment of fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease (fILD) performed worse than placebo, while the secondary endpoints demonstrated “minimal difference” between studied groups, with none approaching statistical significance. The company said it does not see a path forward for continuing the Rebuild trial. The stock has still rallied 33% year to date, while the iShares Biotechnology exchange-traded fund IBB has slipped 1.8% and the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 11.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

