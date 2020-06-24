Ben & Jerry’s joins monthlong Facebook ad boycott

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s said Tuesday it has joined a growing number of companies in a monthlong advertising boycott of Facebook Inc. to protest the social-media giant’s policies on hate speech and misinformation. In a statement, Ben & Jerry’s said it is “calling for Facebook to take stronger action to stop its platforms from being used to divide our nation, suppress voters, foment and fan the flames of racism and violence, and undermine our democracy.” The company said it will pause all of its advertising on Facebook and Instagram starting July 1. On Monday, Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said an ad boycott is not enough, saying companies need to take further action to fight against social injustice. A number of outdoor-gear companies, including Patagonia, REI and The North Face, are also pausing their Facebook ads in July, as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story