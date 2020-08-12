Ben & Jerry’s rebukes U.K. on immigration, but critics chide company over its record on migrant workers in its supply chain

The Vermont based ice-cream giant picked one of the hottest days of the year in the U.K. to wade into the immigration debate in the U.K. prompting one politician to say: “You’re here for ice cream… not moral judgments.”
