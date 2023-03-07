Savage is running as a Democrat to represent California’s 30th District, a seat that is currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: After weathering pandemic storm, cruise-line stocks offer upside, says Stifel - March 7, 2023
- Bond Report: 2-year Treasury yield bursts through 5% after Powell leaves door open for bigger rate hikes - March 7, 2023
- : Ben Savage from ‘Boy Meets World’ announces he is running for Congress in California - March 7, 2023