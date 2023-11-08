Salesforce Inc.’s massive Dreamforce conference will remain in San Francisco next year, after Chief Executive Marc Benioff threatened to move it to another city.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Benioff says Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference will stay in San Francisco in 2024 - November 7, 2023
- : Virgin Galactic to cut staff to focus on lower-cost Delta spacecraft - November 7, 2023
- : Nintendo is making a live-action ‘Legend of Zelda’ film, on heels of hit ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ - November 7, 2023