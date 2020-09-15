Bentley Systems sets IPO terms, to raise up to $204.3 million and be valued at nearly $5 billion

Bentley Systems Inc. set terms of its initial public offering, in which the infrastructure designs software company expects to raise up to $204.25 million. The Pennsylvania-based company said it is offering 10.75 million Class B shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BSY.” Class B shares will care one vote, while Class A shares will carry 29 votes and are convertible at any time to one share of Class B stock. There will be a total of 261.2 million shares outstanding after the IPO, with the pricing valuing the company at up to $4.96 billion. Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are the joint book-running managers. For the six months ended June 30, the company recorded a net loss of $6.99 million on total revenue of $378.98 million, after a loss of $1.75 million on revenue of $347.14 million in the year-ago period. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 26.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 11.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story