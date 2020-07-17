Berkeley Lights stock more than doubles at its open, valuing the company at $3.1 billion

Shares of Berkeley Lights Inc. took flight Friday, as the cell biology company went public at a price that was more than double what the upsized initial public offering was priced. The stock’s first trade was at $51.05 at 1:03 p.m. Eastern for 976,777 shares, or 132.0% above the $22 IPO price, which was above the expected range. With about 60.94 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the opening price values the company at about $3.11 billion. Berkeley Lights went public at a good time for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has run up 45.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

