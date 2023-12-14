Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.ABRK.B, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, acquired about10.5 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY stock valued at nearly $589 million between Dec. 11 and 13, according to a Thursday filing. Berkshire Hathaway now owns about 238.53 million shares, valued at roughly $13.65 billion. Occidental’s total market capitalization is currently at $48.9 billion. Occidental Petroleum’s stock was up by 2.4% in premarket trades. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

