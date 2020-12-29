: Bernie Sanders threatens to filibuster defense bill unless Senate allows vote on stimulus payments

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday he plans to filibuster the Senate’s vote to overturn President Donald Trump’s veto of the defense spending bill, unless Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to vote on a bill to raise individuals’ stimulus payments to $2,000.
