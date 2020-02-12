Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire’s Democratic primary

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, networks projected on Tuesday night. The Vermont senator narrowly beat former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was in third place. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took fourth and former Vice President Joe Biden came in fifth. Biden, once the national frontrunner, had downplayed his chances in New Hampshire and said that most African-American and Latino voters had not voted yet. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
