Berry Global Group Inc. BERY said Thursday it has raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to 27.50 cents a share. The plastics packaging company said the new dividend is payable Dec. 15 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 1. The stock has gained 1% in the year through Wednesday’s close, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

