Best Buy launches line of connected fitness products

Best Buy Co Inc. announced Tuesday that it has launched a line of connected fitness products, including bikes and rowing machines. The collection comes via collaboration with companies like Flywheel Sports, Hydrow, and NordicTrack. Items are available online now and will be on sale in a dedicated space for fitness items that will be in 100 stores by the end of the year. Best Buy stock is up 3.4% in Tuesday trading and has rallied more than 30% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 16.5% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

