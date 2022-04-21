Best Buy recalls 635,000 air fryers, air fryer ovens for fire and burn hazards

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News

Best Buy Co. Inc. announced a recall of about 635,000 Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens, after receiving more than 100 reports of the fryers or ovens catching fire, burning or melting. The electronics and appliances retailer said the products, which were made in China and imported by Minnesota-based Best Buy Purchasing LLC, were sold in Best Buy store and online at bestbuy.com, eBay.com and google.com from November 2018 through February 2022 for between $30 and $150. Best Buy said it received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the air fryer or air fryer ovens catching fire, burning or melting, including seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injury, which included an injury to a child’s leg. Best Buy’s stock, which rose 1.1% in morning trading, has lost 6.1% year to date, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF has dropped 14.0% and the S&P 500 has slipped 5.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

