Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY said Tuesday that it is partnering with Atrium Health, a not-for-profit hospital system that operates in four Southern states, to test out technology that can improve at-home care for patients, including telehealth and tools to monitor vital signs. Best Buy said it will specially train Geek Squad workers on logistics and tech support. The partnership is part of Best Buy’s broader investment in healthcare. The company’s stock is up 3.6% so far this year, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 5.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

