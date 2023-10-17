Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY said Tuesday it will start offering early Black Friday deals to members of its loyalty program on Oct. 27 and follow with early deals for everyone on Oct. 30. The electronics retailer said deals will be available across TVs, computing, gaming, e-transportation and more. Stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Monday, Nov. 6 through Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The stock is down 11.8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story