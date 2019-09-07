Ditching credit cards for facial recognition will remove the last physical barrier between our bodies and Corporate America.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Best New Ideas in Money: Silicon Valley’s final frontier for mobile payments — ‘the neoliberal takeover of the human body’ - September 7, 2019
- Serena loses U.S. Open championship to Canada’s Andreescu in straight sets - September 7, 2019
- The Margin: Serena loses U.S. Open championship to Canada’s Andreescu in straight sets - September 7, 2019